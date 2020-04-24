  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Tracking Illinois coronavirus: 1,795 deaths, 39,658 confirmed cases, 186,632 tests, 31% ICU beds, 60% ventilators open

April 24, 2020
From www.chicagotribune.com
By
Chicago Tribune staff

As the coronavirus spreads, the Tribune is tracking Illinois cases here.