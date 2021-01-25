Trabon Named Google My Business (GMB) Featured Partner

Trabon Partners with Google to Publish Consistent Accurate Restaurant Menus Online

Kansas City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Trabon, a leading restaurant industry technology solutions and services company serving more than 80 national restaurant brands, is proud to collaborate with Google to help restaurant brands ensure guests find accurate menus online. The collaboration enables Trabon’s MenuNet ® platform to instantly publish location specific restaurant menus to online business profiles and websites frequented by today’s guests.

MenuNet®, Trabon’s API enabled menu management and publishing system, ensures all types of menu presentations including QR Code/NFC contactless menus, digital menu boards, printed and online menus are accurate, correctly formatted and uniquely branded.

As a Google My Business Featured Partner Trabon can share MenuNet’s menu data in a structured and programmatic manner. The available GMB fields include menu sections, menu item names and descriptions, serving sizes, pricing, and nutritional and allergen information as well as designations such as vegan, kosher and gluten free.

“Today’s restaurant guest is three times more likely to search for brand information without interacting with the company’s website, and studies show that 90% of guests research restaurants online before choosing where to dine-in, carryout or drive thru. Restaurants are searched more than any other vertical,” said Shawn Nicholas, CEO at Trabon. “We want brands to remain the authoritative source for all of their menu data and that data must be accurate and consistent. With MenuNet and Trabon’s Google My Business partnership they can manage it all with a single platform.

