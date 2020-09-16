Trabon Announces MenuNet Integration with SinglePlatform

Integration of Trabon’s MenuNet menu management system with the digital information publishing experts at SinglePlatform enables up-to-date, location-specific menu information for online search

Kansas City, MO ( RestaurantNews.com ) Trabon is pleased to announce an integration with SinglePlatform, a Tripadvisor company, to enable MenuNet®, Trabon’s menu management system, to automate menu updates, enhancing data integrity across the digital ecosystem.

This integration connects two powerful data management systems. MenuNet enables brand approved location-specific menu items, pricing and nutritional information and publishes menu content to brand-owned websites, online ordering platforms, apps and social properties. SinglePlatform helps move the menu information across hundreds of maps, apps, search engines, and social channels including Tripadvisor, Yelp, OpenTable, Google, and Facebook helping guests find accurate restaurant information directly from a brand source.

Mutual customers will now benefit from the menu being proofed and approved in MenuNet, then published to SinglePlatform, which will subsequently publish the menu to throughout it’s publisher network. This greatly reduces time to market, menu inconsistencies as well as duplication of effort for restaurant brands. Plus, existing MenuNet customers will have access to preferred partner pricing when they sign up for the SinglePlatform service.

“There has never been a more important time for restaurants to have accurate and location-specific menu information available to guests,” said Christy Trinkler, senior director, partnerships and integrations at Trabon. “Due to the pandemic restaurants are adjusting their menus, service styles and operating systems to meet national and local takeout and dine-in guidelines, accommodate their staffing levels, and adjust to supply chain logistics. Regardless of how guests search for a restaurant’s menu information, the accuracy of content this integration provides enables more consistent brand communication.”

“For those running a restaurant business, updating menu information online across multiple platforms takes time that they simply do not have. Yet, it is often the difference between a potential diner making a reservation or looking elsewhere,” said Gradie Oakes, regional sales director, hospitality solutions. “Integrations like this one solve that problem by ensuring the most accurate, up-to-date menu information is automatically shared across the widest network – saving restaurateurs’ time and giving customers trustworthy information they can rely on.”

About Trabon

Kansas City-based Trabon is a leading restaurant industry technology solutions and services company that serves more than 80 national restaurant brands spanning fast casual to fine dining. Since 1975, Trabon has been tailoring technology to help brands manage and publish their complex menu, nutrition and marketing content through ever-evolving proprietary technology and innovation. In 2018, Trabon launched its guest facing My Meal, My Way

nutrition calculator and allergen filter that helps restaurants to simply and seamlessly comply with FDA regulations. MenuNet®, Trabon’s menu management and publishing platform, enables location-specific menus and publishing across brand channels and the digital ecosystem. Manage all food, beverage, price, allergen and nutrition details from a single source. For more information, visit www.trabongroup.com or call Nancy Hampton at 214-914-9139. ®MenuNet is registered trademark of Trabon.

About SinglePlatform

SinglePlatform, a Tripadvisor company, provides a range of products and solutions that help thousands of restaurants get discovered by new customers online. Its suite of solutions includes listings management, menu management, web building and review sentiment analysis. Based in New York, the company launched in 2010 and was acquired by Tripadvisor in 2019.

