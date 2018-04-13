Très French Bistrot Leo Opens at NYC’s SIXTY Soho Hotel

If you need getting up to speed, one of NYC’s original scenester hotels, Jason Pomeranc’s 60 Thompson, became SIXTY SoHo in 2014. A year later, its Asian Kittichai restaurant morphed into Adam Leonti’s chic Italian Sessanta.

But nothing ever really sits still in New York; and Italian has now gone French on Thompson Street (considering the 2017 election of Emmanuel Macron, it’s definitely very cool to be French again) with the opening this week of the hotel’s stylish new Bistrot Leo.

Still under the direction of restaurateur John McDonald, aesthetically, it actually steers clear of the overarching “brasserie-ness” of so many Keith McNally restaurants – instead retaining a bit of the Mediterranean chic of its predecessor. Indeed, a distinctive Medi-blue now permeates the more cozily laid out, smartly checkered-floored space (request a corner booth for maximum snuggling/snogging opportunities).

But the menu by former Daniel and Bar Boulud chef Brian Loiacono is reassuringly classic: foie gras torchons, escargot Bourgogne, lobster Niçoise, poulet a la brique and beef filet au poivre, for example. Though selections like the Atlantic wild cod with chorizo and the spaetzle accompagnement give it a touch of the Continental.

Plan to conclude the evening with cocktails at the hotel’s plush, sexy Gordon Bar, one of our Soho faves.

Food images by Joran Korn for Becca PR

