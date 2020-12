To boost this year’s Toys for Tots Lehigh Valley holiday campaign, Marty Hacker, his daughter, Kathryn Pammer, and other volunteers are holding a “toy drive-thru” event, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday in the parking lots of RE/MAX Unlimited Real Estate at 1080 Schadt Ave. in Whitehall Township and 2416 Emrick Blvd. in Bethlehem Township.