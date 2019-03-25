Towson's All Time Low singer Alex Gaskarth enters Baltimore beer scene with Full Tilt Brewing

All Time Low singer and Dulaney High School graduate Alex Gaskarth is entering Baltimore’s nightlife business with an investment in Full Tilt Brewing.

The craft brewery, which has been brewing beer for six years, opened its own location for the first time this year on York Road in Govans, in part thanks to Gaskarth, said Full Tilt co-founder Nick Fertig.

Gaskarth, a singer and guitarist known for his work in the pop-punk band All Time Low and new project Simple Creatures, said he got involved because of the connections between music and the food and beverage and entertainment scene.

“Seeing how those worlds collide so often, I felt like it was important to get involved,” Gaskarth said.

The musician has been friends with Full Tilt’s founders — Fertig and Dan Baumiller — since before the business began brewing out of Peabody Heights Brewery in the Abell neighborhood of Baltimore six years ago, Gaskarth and Fertig said. They met through Gaskarth’s brother-in-law at a weekly Monday night beer tasting, during which a group of friends would gather and, among other things, taste Fertig’s home-brews.

For years, Fertig said Full Tilt brewed using Peabody Heights Brewery’s facilities, but a search for a space of their own kept meeting dead ends. Gaskarth said when he heard Fertig was trying to get the idea off the ground, he and other friends pitched in and became investors.

“It didn’t take long to convince him; he saw how much potential this place has,” Fertig said.

All Time Low got its start while Gaskarth and his band-mates were attending Dulaney and Towson high schools. These days, Gaskarth said he splits his time between Los Angeles and the Baltimore area, but when he is in town he calls central Baltimore County home.

Ross Anderson, a spokesman for Gaskarth, said the musician invested in June 2018. The space had a soft opening in December and held its grand opening celebration over the weekend.

“I think it’s one of those things where everything happens for a reason,” Fertig said, saying those years of searching were worth it to end up in the space they are in now.

The 6,000-square-foot taproom and brewery at 5604 York Road in Govans, less than a mile from the county line, is full of what Fertig said are unique touches — arcade games, graffiti on the wall, a shuffleboard and garage doors that can roll up in the warmer months to let in fresh air.

“It’s amazing,” Fertig said. “It’s everything we’ve strived to be from the beginning.”

“It’s really just dynamic and versatile, which I think is really special in this day and age,” Gaskarth said.

Fertig said he is working to secure a live entertainment license in order to make live music a central part of the experience at Full Tilt, focusing on supporting local artists.

Gaskarth, who got his start in the Baltimore entertainment scene, said his work in music has similarity and synergy with the beverage scene.

“Food and music and the beverage [industry], it all connects people,” Gaskarth said. “I think those are three very key things that help solidify a community, and help them feel good and celebrate. That is kind of the crux of what I’ve built my career around, trying to make people feel good.”





asolomon@baltsun.com

twitter.com/libsolomon