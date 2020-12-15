  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Towson receiver Shane Leatherbury signs to play in Canadian Football League

December 15, 2020 | 10:38am
From www.baltimoresun.com
By
Baltimore Sun staff

Towson graduate Shane Leatherbury signs to play for the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League.