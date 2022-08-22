TOUS les JOURS Reopens Popular Queens Location After Remodel

Popular French-Asian Bakery Franchise Unveils Flagship Store Design in NYC

Commerce, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOUS les JOURS , a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to announce that its popular Union Street location in Flushing, Queens has officially re-opened after renovations. The corporate-owned location underwent an extensive remodel to reveal a new, sophisticated store design, modelled after the brand’s west coast flagship store in Cerritos, Calif. Featuring bright white and gold accents, comfortable, new sofa seating for 28 guests, brighter bakery displays and a front-facing coffee and beverage station with a high-end espresso machine, the spacious 2,092 square-foot Union Street location is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Queens community. The menu will also include an extension of the brand’s best-selling sourdough sandwiches, including the Cranberry Chicken Avocado, Mushroom Cheese and Tuna Salad sandwiches. To celebrate the grand re-opening, those who purchase seven orders of Piece Cake at the Queens location through the end of September will receive a complimentary piece cake of their choice.

“We are very proud of our luxurious new store design which is a reflection of our high-quality baked goods and represents the direction we’re heading as a growing brand. The new prototype will be implemented at all new TOUS les JOURS locations across the U.S.,” said Sue Han, Marketing Director at TOUS les JOURS USA. “Bright, clean and inviting, we are thrilled to offer our guests a memorable bakery experience perfect for grab-and-go or enjoying TOUS les JOUR’s fresh-baked pastries and specialty café beverages in a comfortable environment.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest and anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 70 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/ .

TOUS les JOURS’ Flushing/Queens store is located at 39-02 Union St., Queens, NY 11354, and can be reached at (718) 762-6557. The location is open daily from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. For more information about TOUS les JOURS, to view the full menu, and to find your nearest location visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means “Every day” in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods – artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages – baked fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

