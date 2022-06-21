TOUS les JOURS Opens First Nebraska Location in Omaha

Popular French-Asian Bakery Franchise Now Serving Its Artisan Pastries and Baked Goods in Douglas County

Commerce, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOUS les JOURS , a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to announce that its first Nebraska location is now open for business in Omaha, marking the 18th state where the growing brand maintains a retail location as it continues to expand throughout the U.S. The newest TOUS les JOURS is owned by new franchisee Aron Yang, who plans to open more TOUS les JOURS locations throughout the state. Located on Dodge Street, TOUS les JOURS is now serving its wide array of baked goods, both sweet and savory, and unique coffee and beverage options to the vibrant Omaha community.

“While I was looking for franchise opportunities to bring to my home state, my friend, who is a TOUS les JOURS franchisee in Chicago, recommended TOUS les JOURS, and when I visited the store, I instantly admired the high-quality products, brand design and overall concept,” said Yang. “I am eager to introduce locals to the brand’s wide array of bakery offerings, and I am confident that TOUS les JOURS will become a go-to bakery destination within the Omaha community.”

With a brand promise to provide freshly baked goods every day, TOUS les JOURS takes great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries, cakes and desserts, which are artfully designed to provide the most memorable experience for every guest and anyone who receives a TOUS les JOURS creation. While there is certainly something for everyone at TOUS les JOURS, one of brand’s bestselling items is its signature Cloud Cake, which consists of a fluffy delicate sponge cake filled with freshly made whipped Cloud cream flavors like milk, chocolate, strawberry and green tea. TOUS les JOURS serves many authentic French-Asian baked goods, such as milk bread, macarons, loaves, and croissants, along with its own unique creations and innovative seasonal offerings.

With more than 20 years of franchising experience, TOUS les JOURS franchises more than 70 stores in the U.S. and over 1,650 bakeries all around the world. Due to its extensive franchising knowledge, unique positioning and cultivated leadership team, the brand continues to attract franchise partners who are interested in diversifying their portfolios with a proven concept in the popular bakery market. Those looking to learn more about company expansion plans and the many benefits of joining the TOUS les JOURS franchise family should visit https://www.tljus.com/franchise/ .

TOUS les JOURS’ Charlotte store is located at 7538 Dodge St. and can be reached at (402) 281-4015. The location is open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For more information about TOUS les JOURS, to view the full menu and to find your nearest location visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means “Every day” in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods – artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages – baked fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

