TOUS les JOURS Creates 12 New Seasonal Treats for Valentine’s Day

Popular French-Asian Bakery Franchise Reveals the “Love, Sweet Love” Collection

Commerce, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOUS les JOURS , a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to introduce 12 new limited-edition items just in time for Valentine’s Day. The “Love, Sweet Love” collection is available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations now through February 14, 2022.

Struck by Cupid’s arrow, the TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) product innovation team set to work creating a menu of offerings as decadent as they are adorable. Any of these 12 high-quality baked goods are guaranteed to evoke love at first bite. The seasonal cakes include, but are not limited to:

‘My Valentine’ Buttercream Cake : 6-inch strawberry and confetti sponge cake covered in strawberry buttercream

: 6-inch strawberry and confetti sponge cake covered in strawberry buttercream ‘Mint Chocolate Cookies’ Buttercream Cake : 6-inch chocolate sponge cake covered in mint chocolate cookies buttercream

: 6-inch chocolate sponge cake covered in mint chocolate cookies buttercream Earl Grey Latte Cloud Cake : 6-inch chocolate sponge cake covered in light whipped cream infused with earl grey milk tea

: 6-inch chocolate sponge cake covered in light whipped cream infused with earl grey milk tea Valentine’s Cloud Cake: TLJ’s signature 7-inch cloud cake with fresh berries in a sweet Valentine’s Day design

Additional Valentine’s seasonal treats include donuts featuring early grey cream and chocolate ganache, raspberry jam-filled heart-shaped macarons, love-themed frosted sugar cookies and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

“At TOUS les JOURS, we take great pride in dreaming up delicious pastries and desserts and then artfully design them to provide the most memorable experience for all who visit or are the recipient of one of our beautiful creations,” said Brian Nam, Marketing Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “While there’s always a reason to treat yourself, Valentine’s Day is a time-honored occasion to share the love, and our very special ‘Love, Sweet Love’ collection is inspired by all things that make our hearts skip a beat.”

The “Love, Sweet Love” collection is available at participating locations through February 14, 2022. The quantity is limited, and product selection and availability may vary by location. For more information about TOUS les JOURS, to view the full menu and to find your nearest location, visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means “Every day” in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods – artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages – baked fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

