TOUS les JOURS Closes Q1 2022 With Tremendous Sales Momentum and Impressive Development Forecast

Commerce, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOUS les JOURS , a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, has announced that Q1 2022 same store sales (SSS) increased 24.2% over the same period last year, while total system sales (TSS) jumped 42.4% as the brand makes impressive gains across the sales spectrum. First quarter daily AUV grew by more than 25% year-over-year, and as the widespread appetite and acclaim for TOUS les JOURS’ delicious and artfully designed pastries and desserts continue to rise, the brand well-known for its array of baked goods is exceeding guest expectations, establishing new benchmarks and shows no signs of slowing down.

“This year will be a significant one for TOUS les JOURS, as we set our sights on numerous important milestones in the U.S. across brand development, sales growth, franchise expansion and market penetration,” said Sam Hong, Business Development Manager for TOUS les JOURS. “We are extremely proud to begin 2022 with a strong first quarter, and we remain deeply grateful for our talented franchisees and their teams because they consistently deliver a memorable experience for everyone who visits one of our locations or receives one of our delicious pastry creations.”

Across the U.S., TOUS les JOURS’ development activities are robust in 2022, as the brand targets the opening of its 100th location – plus the debut in 2023 of a new corporate flagship store. TOUS les JOURS inked ten development contracts in the first quarter this year, and the brand opened ten new stores compared to 2021’s Q1, now standing at 76 locations across the country. One of TOUS les JOURS’ newly signed franchise partners in Q1 is scheduled to open a location in Nevada this fall – the brand’s first store in the Silver State. Other soon-to-open stores include first-time locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Nebraska, as TOUS les JOURS continues to expand its footprint in states where the brand has not previously operated.

“Backed by a passionate and dedicated team of business-savvy franchisees, TOUS les JOURS is growing our presence in new states, while simultaneously strengthening our regional market share as we expand, and we are excited to introduce our brand concept to new guests with an affinity for artisan pastries, gourmet desserts and handcrafted beverages,” added Hong.

Sales for TOUS les JOURS in Q1 were buoyed by an extremely successful February promotion, as the brand introduced 12 new limited-edition items for Valentine’s Day. The wildly popular “Love, Sweet Love” collection featured a unique menu of adorable offerings that were as imaginative as they were decadent. Additional Valentine’s seasonal treats fueling the brand’s impressive Q1 sales performance included donuts featuring earl grey cream and chocolate ganache, raspberry jam-filled heart-shaped macarons, love-themed frosted sugar cookies and chocolate-dipped strawberries.

