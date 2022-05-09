TOUS les JOURS’ Beverage Expert Takes First Place at National Coffee Competition

Bakery Café Chain’s R&D Specialist Wins Big at 2022 U.S. Coffee Championships

Commerce, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOUS les JOURS , a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries and gourmet desserts baked in-store daily along with over 40 unique beverages options, is proud to announce that their very own Beverage Research & Development Specialist, Alexandra (Alex) Hager, who has been with TOUS les JOURS for more than three years, has claimed the top spot at the U.S. Coffee Championships in Boston in their “ U.S. Coffee in Good Spirits ” category. The U.S Coffee Championships is the coffee community’s largest annual competition where professionals from around the country come together to show off their skills as Baristas, Latte Artists, Brewers, Roasters, Tasters, and Barkeeps. Alex’s winning creations included two coffee cocktails that featured coffees from Dillanos Coffee Roaster – the official coffee roasting partner of TOUS les JOURS in the United States. Alex advances to compete at the World Championships later this year and will represent the U.S. at the event in Milan.

“Everyone at TOUS les JOURS is so proud to see Alex win this prestigious award, and we will be rooting for her when she competes against the best in the world this summer. Her creations have both elevated and extended our lineup of beverage offerings, including many unique coffee drinks, and we love how her passion for developing artfully crafted beverages shines through in every drink we add to our café menu,” said Joon Kwon, Marketing Manager at TOUS les JOURS. “We are always eager to see what new innovations Alex concocts in her role at TOUS les JOURS, especially as the brand has placed a renewed focus and commitment to our coffee bars and beverage program.”

Since joining TOUS les JOURS, Alex has made tremendous contributions to the brand’s delectable array of beverages. Her two most recent creations – the Strawberry Latte and Strawberry Frappe from the brand’s new “Berry Sweet” Collection – make it deliciously simple for TOUS les JOURS customers throughout the country to enjoy the fresh and fruity flavors of spring. The dazzling drinks are inspired by the color and flavors of fresh and juicy seasonal berries.

Beverage options were limited when TOUS les JOURS first began operating in the U.S. nearly 20 years ago. However, the brand has since vastly expanded its beverage lineup, which now totals more than 40 varieties. Each year, she conjures up amazing seasonal menus featuring innovative beverages like the Honey Lavender Macchiato & Tiramisu Latte. She also oversees all training for new stores that feature coffee bars, which is an operational focus being incorporated into all new TOUS les JOURS locations.

“Hospitality and craft beverages have been my passion for as long as I can remember, and I am extremely honored to see that passion recognized by the esteemed judges at the U.S. Coffee Championships,” said Alex. “TOUS les JOURS is renowned for creating beautiful pastries and desserts and it’s a joy and a privilege to help further the brand’s reputation for creative excellence on the beverage side of the business, especially as everyone at TOUS les JOURS continues to support me enthusiastically – both in my work and professional growth opportunities like this competition.”

For more information about TOUS les JOURS, to view the full menu and to find your nearest location, visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means “Every day” in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods – artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages – baked fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

