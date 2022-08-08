TOUS les JOURS Announces Extraordinary 2022 Midyear Results

Popular French-Asian Bakery Chain Ends Q2 with Significant Sales and Franchise Growth

Commerce, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOUS les JOURS , a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is proud to announce several impressive key performance results achieved in the first half of the year. Compared to the prior-year period, Q2 2022 same store sales (SSS) increased 17.2%, while Q2 total system sales (TSS) stood at nearly $30 million –a remarkable jump of 31.9% from Q2 last year. Second quarter AUV rose 16.2% from 2021. At the midyear mark, SSS in the first half of 2022 increased 20.4% compared to the same prior-year period.

“TOUS les JOURS is the first Korean bakery franchise to enter the highly competitive U.S. market in 2004, and we achieved a successful turnaround in 2018, which continues today with the tremendous momentum the brand experienced in the first half of 2022 – a testament to the hard work and dedication of our loyal franchisees and corporate team,” said Tony Hunsoo Ahn, CEO of TOUS les JOURS USA. “Working in lockstep with motivated local franchisees, and never losing sight of ways to boost the appeal of our products and improve our business model, we are continuing to grow sales and bring TOUS les JOURS to new markets across the country.”

Targeting the opening of its 100th location, plus the debut of a new corporate flagship store in 2023, TOUS les JOURS continues to ramp up development activities in 2022 and expand its footprint in states where it has not previously operated. In the second quarter of this year, TOUS les JOURS opened five new locations, which included first-time state entries in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Nebraska. TOUS les JOURS signed 41 franchise development agreements in the first half of 2022 that will soon bring the beloved bakery chain to other first-time markets, including Utah, Ohio, Minnesota, Nevada, Indiana, Alabama and more.

“Our current footprint includes 78 locations across 20 states, and we are eager and determined to continue accelerating our growth and soon reach our 100-store milestone in the U.S.,” said Sam Hong, Business Development Manager. “As the popularity of the bakery segment grows in this country, TOUS les JOURS aims to be as admired and beloved in the United States as we are in South Korea, and we believe we are on our way.”

Also fueling Q2 growth and brand momentum, TOUS les JOURS expanded its permanent menu items with the launch of its Berry Sweet products and summer coffee lineup. The bakery chain also experienced a large increase in the demand for its wildly popular Mother’s Day limited-time offerings. With more stores than ever participating, including 13 more stores than last year, POS sales jumped 20% year-over-year.

For more information about TOUS les JOURS, to view the full menu and to find your nearest location, visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means “Every day” in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods – artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages – baked fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse Communications

kristyna@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

More from TOUS les JOURS

The post TOUS les JOURS Announces Extraordinary 2022 Midyear Results first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.