TOUS les JOURS Adds a Caffeine Kick to Its Menu With a New Trio of Sweet Summer Coffee Treats

Popular French-Asian Bakery Franchise Releases Three New Coffee Products as Menu Fixtures, Plus Limited-Edition Coffee Beans

Commerce, CA ( RestaurantNews.com ) TOUS les JOURS , a French-Asian bakery café chain offering more than 300 different kinds of artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts baked in-store daily, is excited to introduce its newest collection of coffee products. Featuring a decadent Cloud cake flavor and two delectable beverages creations, the new collection is making it deliciously simple for TOUS les JOURS (TLJ) customers throughout the country to enjoy the enticing flavors of sweet coffee and kick their summer up a few notches with a little caffeine!

The new lineup includes the recently introduced Mocha Cloud Cake, made from mocha sponge cake covered in coffee-infused whipped cream and topped with chocolate-covered espresso beans, fresh strawberries and raspberries. The Mocha Cloud Cake originally debuted as part of TLJ’s latest Mother’s Day collection. Due to its immense popularity, it will now be a permanent Cloud cake flavor. The coffee collection also features two new beverage creations: the Cold Brew Tonic and the Coconut Latte. The Cold Brew Tonic is a refreshing “mocktail,” that blends smooth and rich cold brew with sweet peach syrup and tonic water. For those looking to be transported to a beach vacation, the always-satisfying Coconut Latte delivers rich taste by taking a classic latte and adding coconut syrup. The tropical coffee treat is topped with coconut flakes.

“Our new Mocha Cloud Cake, Cold Brew Tonic and Coconut Latte are sweet pick-me-ups to keep guests fueled all season long, especially since the summer heat can leave anyone feeling a little sluggish and in need of a treat,” said Joon Kwon, Marketing Manager for TLJ. “As our coffee lineup continues to expand, TOUS les JOURS is excited to innovate with even more delicious coffee-themed menu items that incorporate the tastes and flavors our customers love.”

Launching alongside the new coffee collection, TOUS les JOURS is also selling limited-edition Lake Awassa Coffee Beans at select stores through the end of the year. Originating from Sidama, Ethiopia, these strong, full body and aromatic coffee beans deliver a complex depth of berry flavor, bursting with subtle sweetness and rich African spices. The medium-light roast beans were the same coffee beans that TOUS les JOURS Beverage Research & Development Specialist Alex Hager used to brew up her winning creations at the U.S. Coffee Championships earlier this year. As TOUS les JOURS continues to establish itself as a go-to destination for bakery and coffee lovers alike, the addition of the Lake Awassa Coffee Beans is the latest example of the brand’s commitment to the guest experience, especially when it comes to its proud array of coffee offerings.

The new collection is now available at TOUS les JOURS’ more than 70 U.S. locations and will join TLJ’s extensive menu of baked goods and coffee offerings as permanent menu items. For more information about TOUS les JOURS, to view the full menu and to find your nearest location, visit https://www.tljus.com .

About TOUS les JOURS

Since its launch in the United States in 2004, TOUS les JOURS has developed into a reputable bakery & café franchise, specializing in French-Asian-inspired baked goods, passionately made from the finest ingredients. TOUS les JOURS means “Every day” in French. As the name shows, the chain offers a wide range of baked goods – artisan pastries, gourmet cakes and desserts, and handcrafted beverages – baked fresh in-store every day. The brand takes pride in sourcing and using carefully selected ingredients and promises to bring freshness and quality to its customers. TOUS les JOURS continues to expand and embrace innovation in all markets. With its franchising know-how and continuous support from the team, the brand is getting a lot of attention from people who are interested in setting up their own small businesses. Currently, there are more than 70 TOUS les JOURS stores in the U.S. and more than 1,650 stores all around the world. To learn more about TOUS les JOURS stores and their locations, please visit https://www.tljus.com .

Media Contact:

Kristyna Otto

Powerhouse Communications

kristyna@powerhousecomm.com

949-261-2216

More from TOUS les JOURS

The post TOUS les JOURS Adds a Caffeine Kick to Its Menu With a New Trio of Sweet Summer Coffee Treats first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.