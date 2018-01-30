Tortoise Supper Club generous with portions for Restaurant Week

Low-lit interiors, leather seating, red walls and a fireplace make this River North spot a cozy choice for after-5 sipping, romantic evenings and even the occasional “Mad Men” lunch. Especially when the occasion is Chicago Restaurant Week, and the three-course lunch is merely $22.

Perhaps thinking along the same lines, Tortoise Supper Club offers those ordering from the CRW menu a house martini for just $6. I ordered one (couldn’t resist) and managed to down maybe half of it before giving up. (People really used to drink three of these at lunch?)

My first course, a bibb lettuce salad, featured perfectly soft greens with strawberries, green papaya and a citrus vinaigrette. Tasty, but my sample was oversalted. Things improved when the prime-rib sandwich arrived, thick with thin-sliced beef and horseradish-pimiento cheese, accompanied by fries and a large cup of rosemary-scented jus. I took half of that sandwich with me and barely did justice to the tortoise pie, a signature dessert of chocolate, walnuts, whipped cream and bourbon-caramel sauce.

Arrive hungry, folks; Tortoise Club isn’t stinting on portions.

Chicago Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 8, and features nearly 370 restaurants offering three-course lunches and brunches ($22) and three- and four-course dinners ($33, $44). For participating restaurants, menus and online reservations, go to www.choosechicago.com.

350 N. State St., 312-755-1700 tortoisesupperclub.com

