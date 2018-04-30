Toronto Songstress RALPH’s Mind-Body-Spirit Guide to Nicaragua’s Maderas Village

Just 27 years old, Toronto songstress RALPH (her stylization) actually draws her greatest inspirations from artists – Stevie Nicks, Donna Summer, Prince, Bowie – whose heyday came long before she even took her first breath. Indeed, Nylon described her self-titled 2017 debut album as “a nostalgic wonderland.” In a relatively short period of time, she’s racked up more than 10 million streams on Spotify.

But urban creativity surely sometimes requires a secluded recharge. And so she recently retreated to Maderas Village, a remote but sexy resort in Nicaragua – which has also hosted the likes of Marina & the Diamonds, Tove Lo, St. Lucia and Børns – for a SOCAN songwriting camp. Though her latest single, “September Fades,” was actually penned in a tiny hamlet in Upstate New York.

“It was written during an emotional road trip I took with a boyfriend,” she recalls. “We were staying in a small town in Upstate New York and everywhere smelled like pine trees. He adored me and was such a reliable, enduring partner, even when I was cold and confused – he reminded me of the tall, strong evergreen trees that surrounded our motel. I knew I could never reciprocate his feelings, but I couldn’t end things because I loved feeling loved.”

We asked her to also take us back to her Nicaragua visit, recalling the highlights of the ideologically-driven, body-mind-spirit-nurturing resort. She had much to tell.

The Yoga

Every morning at 8am in a large treehouse, basically. I am not a morning person, but the instructor (@sallyrubin) was the best I’ve ever had, and it was the perfect way to start an intense day of songwriting.

The Food

The food was insane, especially breakfast, which is my favorite meal. Every morning there was a buffet of the most amazing treats – fresh watermelon, homemade cashew butter, fluffy egg frittatas and the coffee of my dreams. I also loved meals because the whole group got to be together again, taking a break from writing and getting a chance to talk and get to know each other better.

The Hammocks

I know this seems trivial but honestly, hammocks are my favorite – and they were everywhere at Maderas. I had my own little hammock area right next to my cabin and it made me so happy; I need more hammocks in my Toronto life. I think I write better songs when I’m swinging in the sun.

The Mascots

Everywhere you looked there was an adorable cat or dog, they’d come into your cabin and into our writing sessions and just sleep in the sun. Also one of the dogs who lives at the hotel occasionally wears a crop top around, it was a gift from Tove Lo – apparently she literally gave Mr. Dog the shirt off her back. I told them I’m sending one of my merch shirts as another outfit option for doggo.

The Creative Community

Most importantly, my favorite part was our 10pm gatherings. We would all meet in one of the thatched cabins, lie down in the pillows with a margarita in hand, and we’d listen to the songs that were written that day. Seeing a room full of creatives supporting each other and getting excited about music was such a beautiful thing, I’ll never forget it. It was truly heaven.

