  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants
  1. Home
  2. Eat/Dine
  3. Restaurants

Tornado warning in Lake expires; some reports of funnel cloud

June 7, 2020
From www.orlandosentinel.com
By
Photo by Cindy Lenniger

Parts of Lake County are under a tornado warning until 4:15 p.m. on Sunday.