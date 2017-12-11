Toppers Pizza Unleashes Triple the Pepperoni with Ragin’ Pepperoni

Innovative Pizza Franchise Launches New Pepperonirific Option to Add Spice to Winter Months

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Pepperoni fans rejoice! Wisconsin-based franchise chain Toppers Pizza is piling it on thick with the introduction of the new Ragin’ Pepperoni pizza. The new limited time offer pizza launches December 11 and runs through mid-April and features three different types of the classic pizza topping: traditional pepperoni, diced pepperoni and thick-cut spicy pepperoni. The three types of pepperoni combine with 100% Real Wisconsin mozzarella cheese and Toppers Pizza’s classic homemade pizza sauce for a delicious way to end 2017 and enter the new year.

“Pepperoni is America’s favorite topping and we’re giving it to our fans three times over with the Ragin’ Pepperoni,” said Scott Iversen, vice president of marketing for Toppers Pizza. “This isn’t the same bland pepperoni pizza you can get at any other pizza place.”

Toppers Pizza has pioneered many innovative trends, ingredients, and combinations since emerging onto the pizza industry scene more than 25 years ago. The Ragin’ Pepperoni is another example of the company’s commitment to research and development creativity based on consumer feedback and insight. The company plans to build on the momentum sparked by the new limited time offer pizza in 2018.

“We have always been on the cutting edge of new flavor profiles and we have big plans to focus even more on unique and bold options in the coming year,” said Mac Malchow, director of national marketing & menu innovation for Toppers Pizza. “We listened to our fans and like the tripling down of the Ragin’ Pepperoni, we are planning to triple down on introducing new items and creating more exciting takes on pizza favorites in 2018.”

Toppers Pizza is set to open 16 locations by the end of 2017, tying the biggest year for openings in the company’s history. The brand enters 2018 with a focus on investing in existing franchisees and enhancing the in-store, delivery and online ordering experience while also continuing growth momentum through strategic expansion in targeted markets with qualified franchise candidates.

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

