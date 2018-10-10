Toppers Pizza Sweetens Offering with Newest Menu Item: Monkey Bread

Wisconsin-based Pizza Chain Continues Focus on Quality with its In-House Made and Handcrafted Dessert with a Limited Time Pumpkin Spice Version for Fall

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) For nearly three decades Toppers Pizza has proven itself to be the leader in innovation when it comes to the pizza industry, with an assortment of fresh and handcrafted items. This fall, the brand is excited to introduce its newest addition to its Pick 2 or More for $5.99 value menu. On October 8, the brand added Monkey Bread as a sweet addition to its fan-favorite menu.

“We’ve seen far too many frozen desserts coming from the corporate big brands in the industry. It’s time for pizza lovers to get the chance to enjoy quality desserts that don’t come straight from the freezer. With our new Monkey Bread launch, which will be the newest addition to the Pick 2 for $5.99 menu, we are able to give our fans something different than what is out there. The dough for the Monkey Bread is handcrafted and made in-house, once again proving that quality doesn’t have to cost more,” said Scott Gittrich, Founder and President of Toppers Pizza.

The new Monkey Bread comes four flavors including Chocolate and Cream, Raspberry Cheesecake, Cinnamon Swirl and for a limited time, fans can get a Pumpkin Spice flavor.

Earlier this year, Toppers Pizza rolled out its Pick 2 or More for $5.99 Value Menu, which features a variety of value-priced menu favorites including: any medium 2-Topping pizza, any single order of Topperstix, any ½ pound Boneless Wings, any baked Mac ‘N Cheese, any Quesadilla, and now any choice of Monkey Bread.

“We have always been committed to giving our pizza lovers a variety of different options, tried and tested through an extensive R&D process. First, that started with our innovative pizza combinations and then our fan-favorite Topperstix. Now, we’re excited to continue to deliver on bold flavors outside of pizza with our Mac ‘N Cheese, Quesadillas and Monkey Bread. Our team is always working to find bigger and better things to deliver to our customers, and we will always keep our promise that the quality of Toppers cannot be beat,” said Scott Iversen, Vice President of Marketing for Toppers Pizza.

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

