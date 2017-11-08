Toppers Pizza Promotes New Vice President of Operations

Adam Oldenburg

Starting as Delivery Driver, Adam Oldenburg Continues Career Path to Oversee Systemwide Operations for Fast Growing Pizza Brand

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) A little over a decade ago, a then 20-year old Adam Oldenburg took a job as a delivery driver for Toppers Pizza. Little did he know at the time that his foray into the pizza industry would become a career. Oldenburg, who rose through the ranks from delivery driver to manager to supervisor to corporate operations director has now been named Vice President of Operations for Toppers Pizza.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to have someone like Adam Oldenburg who started at Toppers Pizza as a delivery driver at 20 years old grow into the seasoned business person he is today, and the right and best person to lead Toppers Pizza into the future,” said Scott Gittrich, founder and president of Toppers Pizza.

Oldenburg is an example of one of the many Toppers Pizza team members who have found a career with the growing pizza franchise. Through a commitment to the brand’s core values, a “people first” attitude, and impressive results in recently managing operations at the corporate-owned Toppers Pizza locations, Oldenburg has continually caught the eye of the executive team, including Gittrich, to advance his growth within the company.

“The culture and the core values at Toppers Pizza make it a fun place to work,” said Oldenburg. “Our second core value is to have fun, and that’s something that I’ve tried to instill in my teams every day and instill into my own work. It’s a competitive environment we’re in and when you have great customer service, it pays off. I’ve enjoyed helping lead success at our company restaurants, and I look forward to being able to make a positive impact for our franchisees and the overall organization.”

Since founding the pizza franchise more than 25 years ago, Gittrich has worked hard to recruit, develop and retain the best talent to take the brand into the future. The Wisconsin-based company has a goal to grow to 200 stores by 2022 and investing in a talented corporate team with a variety of skills, talents and backgrounds is one of the keys to that growth. Additionally, investing heavily in the franchisees that make up the Toppers system is a cornerstone of the company’s vision.

“We want to ensure that our stores are successful and in this new role, my biggest focus is to do everything that I can to help our franchisees succeed. We win by executing great restaurants and being great business people. That’s what I’m going to bring to the table for our franchisees.”

Toppers Pizza is set to open 17 locations in 2017, the biggest year for openings in the company’s history, and enters 2018 with momentum to continue that growth while also improving the in-store, delivery and online ordering experience.

About Toppers Pizza



Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

