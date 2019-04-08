Toppers Pizza Launches Pretzel Bites to Expand Its ‘Pick Any 2 or More’ $5.99 Value Menu

Wisconsin-based pizza chain continues its commitment to delicious and affordable offerings in demonstration of its “Better Doesn’t Have to Cost More” promise.

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Wisconsin-based pizza franchise Toppers Pizza is continuing its commitment to great pizza and quality offerings, all at an affordable price, thanks to the launch of its newest value item: pretzel bites. Built on the belief that “better doesn’t have to cost more,” in the words of founder and president of Toppers Pizza, Scott Gittrich, the brand rolled out a ‘Picky Any 2 or More’ $9.99 value meal in early 2018, followed a few months later with a complementary ‘Picky Any 2 or More’ $5.99 value menu. The savory pretzel bites will be the latest addition to the $5.99 value menu, launching on April 8.

Toppers $5.99 value menu lets customers choose any two of the following: baked mac ‘n cheese, gooey monkey bread, half-pound orders of boneless wings and single orders of Topperstix, plus any medium two-topping pizza.

The newest addition to the menu, Toppers’ pretzel bites, are snack-ready morsels fried to perfection and dusted with sea salt. Customers can pick from any dippin’ sauce, with nacho cheese the brand’s favorite. The $5.99 value item includes 12 pretzel bites.

“For almost 30 years, we’ve been relentlessly committed to doing pizza better,” said Gittrich. “That means that our fans shouldn’t compromise on quality in pursuit of affordability. Our ever-expanding value menus reflect that.”

Scott Iverson, VP of Marketing for Toppers Pizza, echoed that commitment.

“We work tirelessly to make sure our pizza lovers enjoy a variety of complementary options that we develop after closely attending to the data,” said Iverson. “Our new pretzel bites are the latest way Toppers is showing up for the demand of our fans, and we’re excited to continue to deliver on bold new flavors beyond our second-to-none pizza.”

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

