Toppers Pizza Introduces New Line of Baked Mac ‘N Cheese, Nacho Topper, Nachostix & Pick 2 or More for $5.99 Value Menu

Leading Pizza Franchise Continues Commitment to Quality and Value Behind “Better Doesn’t Have to Cost More” Promise

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Toppers Pizza has been an innovation leader in the pizza space for nearly three decades and the Wisconsin-based franchise is continuing to the lead the way with the introduction of a new line of Baked Mac ‘N Cheese options as well as a new House Recipe, the Nacho Topper, and an addition to the brand’s popular line of Topperstix with the Nachostix. At the same time that the brand is introducing these new bold, quality additions to the menu, Toppers is also enhancing value with the introduction of a new Pick 2 or More for $5.99 value menu.

“The corporate big brands in the pizza industry continue to dole out inferior products at a low price point. But we respect pizza and we respect our pizza-loving fans. So, with our new Baked Mac ‘N Cheese, Nacho Toppers, Nachostix and our Pick 2 or More for $5.99 menu, we are continuing to show them that you can get a tremendous quality product featuring real, never-frozen 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, hand-cut fresh veggies, and hand-tossed dough made-from-scratch in our locations every day – and get that at a value,” said Scott Gittrich, Founder and President of Toppers Pizza. “Simply stated, better doesn’t have to cost more.”

The new Pick 2 or More for $5.99 value menu includes:

Any Medium 2-Topping Pizzas

Any Single Orders of Topperstix

Any ½ Lb. Boneless Wings

Any Baked Mac ‘N Cheese

Earlier this year, Toppers Pizza introduced fans to the Pick 2 for $9.99 deal featuring any pizzas at any size or any Topperstix at any size. That deal will remain an option for Toppers fans and will now include the Nacho Topper, featuring salsa, jalapeños, tortilla chips and nacho cheese, and Nachostix, a similar version of the brand’s legendary Topperstix. In December, Toppers Pizza introduced the Ragin’ Pepperoni, as a limited time offer, and due to the popularity of the pizza, it will remain on the menu and is available as part of the Pick 2 for $9.99 deal.

The line of Baked Mac ‘N Cheese is the result of the significant investment in research and development by the Toppers Pizza corporate team and represents a viable side item to boost menu mix for franchisees in the Toppers system. After the research and development phase, the recipes were tested throughout Nebraska and Wisconsin with incredible success before rolling out to all locations beginning April 9. As a way to introduce fans to the new line of Baked Mac ‘N Cheese, Toppers Pizza will be offering one of the recipes free with the purchase of any large pizza at regular menu price.

The five recipes include:

3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac – noodles smothered in Toppers Pizza’s signature bold creamy cheese sauce, topped off with the brand’s blend of 100% REAL Wisconsin mozzarella and cheddar cheese

– noodles smothered in Toppers Pizza’s signature bold creamy cheese sauce, topped off with the brand’s blend of 100% REAL Wisconsin mozzarella and cheddar cheese Buffalo Chicken Mac – Toppers Pizza’s 3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac topped with diced buffalo chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, and drizzled with mild buffalo and ranch sauce

– Toppers Pizza’s 3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac topped with diced buffalo chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, and drizzled with mild buffalo and ranch sauce Loaded Tater Mac – Toppers Pizza’s 3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac topped with tater tots, Applewood smoked bacon, and green onions

– Toppers Pizza’s 3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac topped with tater tots, Applewood smoked bacon, and green onions Smoky BBQ Mac – Toppers Pizza’s 3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac topped with Applewood smoked bacon, seasoned BBQ chicken, green onions and drizzled with a smoky BBQ sauce

– Toppers Pizza’s 3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac topped with Applewood smoked bacon, seasoned BBQ chicken, green onions and drizzled with a smoky BBQ sauce CBR Mac – Toppers Pizza’s 3-Cheese Wisconsin Mac topped with sliced grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, diced tomatoes, and drizzled with ranch sauce

“Pizza lovers today want more variety and bolder options, and they simply aren’t getting that from the corporate chains who continue to freeze their cheese, haul their dough on trucks, and vacuum seal their veggies. That’s not Toppers,” said Scott Iversen, Vice President of Marketing for Toppers Pizza. “We’re giving our fans a wide array of made-from-scratch value menu options including pizza, Topperstix, wings or mac ‘n cheese. There is something for every taste and to enjoy at any time of the day,” said Scott Iversen, Vice President of Marketing for Toppers Pizza.

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

