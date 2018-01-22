Toppers Pizza Fuels Drivers with Free Pizza Ahead of Big Game in Minneapolis

Midwestern-based Pizza Chain Offers Free Medium Pizza to Ride Share & Taxi Drivers

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) According to the Minnesota Super Bowl Committee, 1 million people will flock to the Minneapolis area for professional football’s “Big Game” on February 4 and Midwestern-based Toppers Pizza is making sure those who will be driving guests around the Twin Cities are fueled with quality pizza. Any Uber, Lyft or taxi driver in the area can visit either the Bloomington (7821 Portland Avenue South) or St. Paul (1154 Grand Avenue) Toppers Pizza location and pick up a gift certificate valid for any medium pizza during business hours Thursday, January 25 through Thursday, February 1.

“Our pizza restaurants are locally owned and run by people who love the Twin Cities area and take great pride in the quality of the pizza they deliver throughout the area. So, we wanted to support other residents who will be taking to the roads and creating a safe and fun environment for everyone ahead of the big game,” said Scott Gittrich, founder and president of Toppers Pizza. “Toppers Pizza has been serving bold, second-to-none pizza in this region for more than two decades. We are offering free pizza to all Uber, Lyft or taxi drivers in the area as both a thank you for the long hours they’ll be logging and also to remind them how real pizza made by those who live here is supposed to taste.”

Toppers Pizza has more than 15 locations across Minnesota and an estimated $400 million in new spending related to the “Big Game” is expected across the Twin Cities. Toppers Pizza franchisees Brad Vinton and Dan Ogiba’s staff of more than 100 Team Members across their six Toppers Pizza locations are gearing up for the influx in traffic and orders.

“We are proud to employ more than 100 residents at our Toppers locations, many being delivery drivers who are regularly out on the roads throughout the Twin Cities. So, we appreciate the hard work that all drivers put in – especially on a busy weekend like we anticipate with the big game,” said Vinton. “While continuing to take care of our loyal fans across the Twin Cities, we also want all of our guests to have a super experience. We feel that if we can fill the bellies of those driving them around the area with quality pizza, hopefully that will lead to quality trips and more five-star reviews. We’re excited to recognize our fellow road warriors from Uber, Lyft, and other ride sharing and taxi services with this deal for a free medium pizza of their choice.”

Before receiving a certificate for a free medium pizza, individuals must show proof that they drive for Uber, Lyft, or any taxi or ride-sharing service in the greater Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The deal is available while supplies last on a first come, first serve basis.

Toppers Pizza enters 2018 with a focus on investing in existing franchisees and enhancing the in-store, delivery and online ordering experience while also continuing growth momentum through strategic expansion in targeted markets with qualified franchise candidates.

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

