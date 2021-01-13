Toppers Pizza Expands Vegan Menu with Launch of Vegan Topperstix

Following the wildly successful rollout of its vegan menu in October, the better-pizza franchise is adding an enticing vegan take on a hero item.

Whitewater, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) It ain’t easy being vegan, especially for pizza lovers. That’s why when Toppers Pizza rolled out its new vegan menu to all of the better-pizza franchise’s 60-plus locations last October, fans both new and old went wild. Unlike other brands, who have added meatless topping options to their menus, Toppers introduced an entirely new vegan menu, including dairy-free cheese, making a true pizza experience possible for vegan customers.

Now, fans of Toppers’ vegan menu have something new to get excited about, with the launch of vegan Topperstix on January 11. The new vegan Topperstix offer the same cheesy, garlicky taste as the immensely popular original Topperstix, but without the dairy.

“Too often, vegans have to settle for flimsy imitations of the food they love, so we are adamant about providing vegan options that are every bit as delicious as our traditional offerings,” said Toppers Pizza Founder and President Scott Gittrich. “When we first started building our vegan creations, we knew we had something special, but we were still blown away by the customer response. It didn’t take long for us to decide we needed to build on that success by offering a vegan version of our Topperstix.”

Curated by Melanie Manuel, a vegan chef and owner of Milwaukee’s all-vegan restaurant Celesta, Toppers’ vegan menu incorporates high-quality vegan ingredients such as dairy-free mozzarella, plant-based crispy chicken and dairy-free ranch and Korean BBQ sauces.

Gittrich says the new vegan Topperstix and the brand’s entire vegan menu are the result of Toppers’ ongoing dedication to giving customers what they want.

“We’re always listening to customer feedback, and in recent years, we heard a growing demand for vegan options,” Gittrich said. “A lot of restaurants treat their vegan menu — if they have one — as an afterthought, but we don’t add anything to our menu if we aren’t totally in love with it. Our fans wanted vegan options, so we set about creating the best vegan menu in the pizza world, and I’m proud to say we succeeded.”

For more information or to order online for delivery or pickup, please visit www.toppers.com .

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better-pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high-quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the Top 200 Food-Based Franchises. For more information on Toppers Pizza, visit https://www.toppers.com .

