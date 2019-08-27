Toppers Pizza Doubles Down on Menu Innovation with New TopperTots

The Wisconsin-Based Pizza Chain’s $5.99 Value Menu Has Evolved To Include More Snackable Options Than Ever

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Toppers Pizza believes that snacking is the future—and continues to evolve its menu to ensure fans never run out of deliciously bite-size options. In the fourth quarter of this year, Toppers Pizza will debut its latest ‘Pick Any 2 or More’ $5.99 Value Menu option: TopperTots.

“From the elementary school lunchroom to the late night munchies, tater tots are truly perfect for any occasion,” said Scott Iversen, Vice President of Marketing at Toppers Pizza. “Tater Tots are a superior way to consume potatoes and that’s especially true at Toppers Pizza. When the Tots craving hits, you know where to go.”

Toppers Pizza’s TopperTots will be included in the brand’s ever-growing ‘Pick Any 2 or More’ $5.99 Value Menu that launched in early 2018. The menu has grown over the last year to include numerous all-day snack-worthy options, such as salted Pretzel Bites with dipping sauces, creamy, craveable Baked Mac ‘n Cheese, sweet and gooey Monkey Bread, half-pound orders of Boneless Wings, recently-added freshly baked Parmesan Bites, a single order of savory Topperstix and any medium 2-topping pizza. Guests can choose any two or more options for $5.99 each, mixing and matching to their stomachs’ content.

“For the last three decades, Toppers Pizza has set out to deliver the greatest value with the highest quality ingredients in everything we make,” said Iversen. “Toppers Pizza believes that all-day snacking isn’t a hobby—it’s a way of life—and we are leading the way. We’re proud to continue focusing on expanding our $5.99 and $9.99 value menus, offering as many fresh, hot options as possible to ensure every craving is satisfied.”

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the Top 200 Food-Based Franchises. For more information on Toppers Pizza, visit https://www.toppers.com .

