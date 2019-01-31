Toppers Pizza Celebrates National Pizza Day with Weeklong Contest to Win Free Food for a Year

Wisconsin-based Pizza Chain Kicks Off Contest on Day of the Big Game Until February 9

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) If it were up to the team at Toppers Pizza, every day would be National Pizza Day. But since Saturday, February 9, has been designated as such, Toppers Pizza is celebrating by offering Customers a chance to win Free Food for a Year.

The system-wide contest will run between Super Bowl Sunday on February 3 and National Pizza Day Saturday on February 9. Every Pick Any 2 or More for $9.99 each offer that a Customer orders online will enter them into a drawing for a chance to win Free Food for a Year with one winner selected every day during the contest.

Toppers Pizza introduced fans to the Pick Any 2 or More for $9.99 each deal in 2018 which features any House or 3-Topping Pizza at any size or any Topperstix at any size.

“Ever since introducing our Pick Any 2 or More for $9.99 each deal a year ago, it’s been a huge hit. So, we wanted to thank those fans by giving each of them the chance to win free Toppers for a year simply by enjoying Toppers,” said Scott Gittrich, Founder and President of Toppers Pizza. “This week is one of the busiest of the year and we’re going to have fun as we keep cranking out the best pizza and Topperstix on earth.”

Last year, Toppers Pizza enjoyed a 50.24% increase in sales on Super Bowl Sunday compared to an average Sunday. The company sold more than 13,000 pizzas and more than 6,000 orders of Topperstix system-wide and anticipate a similarly big day for this year’s big game.

Each Free Food for a Year winner will receive a $500 gift card from Toppers Pizza. For more information, visit https://www.toppers.com.

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 15 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the Top 200 Food-Based Franchises. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

