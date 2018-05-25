Toppers Pizza Celebrates Customer Appreciation Days

Leading Pizza Chain Provides Fans with Eight Days of Deals to End May

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Toppers Pizza is proud to bring the party and has been delivering a quality product for more than 25 years. As a way of thanking the loyal fans who have helped the company succeed and grow in their communities, the company is offering half off all pizzas for the last eight days of May as part of their Customer Appreciation Days promotion taking place May 24 – 31.

“Our fans truly respect pizza and have helped make Toppers a regular part of their lives. So, this is a chance to show them our appreciation by cutting the price of all of our pizzas in half,” said Toppers Pizza Founder and CEO Scott Gittrich. “Even though pizzas will be 50 percent off during Customer Appreciation Days, as always, our fans can expect a quality product featuring real, never-frozen 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, hand-cut fresh veggies, and hand-tossed dough made-from-scratch in our locations every day.”

Toppers Pizza is committed to proving that better doesn’t have to cost more. The company recently introduced a new Pick 2 or More for $5.99 value menu featuring any medium 2-topping pizza, any single order of Topperstix, any ½ lb. boneless wings, or any Baked Mac ‘N Cheese. This followed the introduction of a Pick 2 for $9.99 deal featuring any pizzas at any size or any Topperstix at any size.

The Customer Appreciation Days promotion comes on the heels of the Wisconsin-based innovation leader in the pizza space introducing a brand new House Recipe pizza, the Nacho Topper, featuring salsa, jalapeños, tortilla chips and nacho cheese. The Nacho Topper will be available for 50 percent off during Customer Appreciation Days. The Nacho Topper was introduced along with a new line of Baked Mac ‘N Cheese options as well as Nachostix, a new addition to the brand’s popular line of Topperstix.

“We never settle when it comes to providing our fans a quality product at a value and we appreciate that they keep coming back to us and supporting our franchisees who are working to be a positive force in the local community,” said Scott Iversen, Vice President of Marketing for Toppers Pizza. “Our Customer Appreciation Days promotion is a small way of thanking them for their loyalty but we work hard to gain their business, and will continue to do so, year-round.”

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States. The brand has doubled in size over the last three years and completely sold out three states based on growth spurred by both existing franchisees and established multi-unit operators. Now with restaurants in 16 states and with territories immediately available across the country, Toppers is on its way to becoming a nationwide brand. Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2017, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the third year in a row and in 2016, QSR Magazine listed the company as one of the year’s Best Franchise Deals. For more information on how to join the rapidly growing Toppers family and for a sneak peek into the Toppers experience, visit http://www.toppersfranchise.com.

Contact:

Brian Jaeger

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

brian@nolimitagency.com