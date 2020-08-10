Toppers Pizza Celebrates 29th Birthday with $0.29 Cent Large 2-Topping Pizzas and a Triple Order of Topperstix

The Wisconsin-based pizza franchise invites customers to celebrate 29 strong years.

Madison, WI ( RestaurantNews.com ) Toppers Pizza , a pizza franchise serving high-quality pizzas, Topperstix and wings with its signature Wisconsin flair, is celebrating a monumental year with its Birthday promotion of $0.29 Cent Large 2-Topping Pizzas and a Triple Order of Topperstix starting on August 9 through August 11.

The 60+ unit chain known for its menu innovation has experienced an impressive 2020 with initiatives that include a new POS and a partnership with Melanie Manuel, vegan chef and owner of all-vegan Milwaukee restaurant Celesta, to launch a vegan-menu. The menu is currently testing in the Madison market and will be rolling out nationally in October. The brand is also working on several key initiatives in order to elevate the menu and continue providing top notch service to its guests.

“I haven’t been this excited about our concept and the QSR Pizza segment, as I have been in 15 years,” said Toppers Pizza Founder and President Scott Gittrich. “We’re inviting our customers to celebrate our 29th birthday with our fresh 100% Wisconsin mozzarella cheese, hand-cut veggies and hand-tossed dough made from scratch.”

While 2020 has proven to be a difficult time for the restaurant industry, Toppers Pizza has been able to thrive thanks to its established delivery and pickup model — ultimately resulting in an impressive increase in sales. The brand’s sales have also been growing on their website, Toppers.com, which Gittrich expects to continue to climb throughout the rest of the year.

According to Gittrich, the founding of Toppers was based on the idea that QSR pizza delivery didn’t have to be cookie-cutter, low-quality pizza and that the brand would be able to make food from scratch with fresh ingredients, fresh dough and unusual toppings in a delivery and takeout format.

“We were founded as a delivery and carry out business and have done high volume from that aspect of our business since the day we opened, and that has continued to grow and has really jolted forward more recently,” said Gittrich. “It’s the new normal for many businesses but we’re fortunate that this has been our normal for a long time. We are more confident than ever before as we celebrate 29 years and look forward to the next 29 years.”

About Toppers Pizza

Capitalizing on the booming better pizza category and fueled by the passion of Founder & President Scott Gittrich and a team of experienced industry veterans, Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is committed to quality and consistency throughout the system, and plans to maintain corporate ownership of 25 percent of all locations while the brand expands to continuously improve on best practices and product development. Toppers fanatics love the brand’s fresh, handmade and customizable pizza baked in about 360 seconds and delivered extremely fast, with more than a million combinations of fresh, high quality toppings, and the brand’s signature line of flavored Topperstix and baked Buffalo wings. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked Toppers as one of the Top 200 Food-Based Franchises. For more information on Toppers Pizza, visit https://www.toppers.com .