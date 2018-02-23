Toppers Pizza Aims to Provide 150,000 Meals Through Brand-wide, One-Day “Hunger-Relief” Event

Leading Pizza Franchise Partners with Local Food Shelters to Feed Families Facing Hunger on February 26

Whitewater, WI (RestaurantNews.com) Toppers Pizza was founded on two basic values of a strong love of pizza and a passion for helping others. The leading better pizza chain is implementing these principles system-wide by hosting a one-day Hunger-Relief Event at all of its locations to provide guests with the opportunity to enjoy the brand’s bold and flavorful pizza while giving back to food banks and organizations right in their own backyards. The company is aiming to donate 150,000 meals as a result of the one-day event. Since 2011, Toppers Pizza has donated more than one million meals through similar fundraising efforts.

On Monday, February 26 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., Toppers Pizza will offer a $4.99 carry-out only special for medium, one-topping pizzas where $2 will be donated to local food banks in that store’s community. For every dollar donated to local food banks, three meals can be provided to those in need. So, the initiative aims to help local organizations in their efforts to fight hunger right in the communities where Toppers Pizza serves with each purchase generating six meals locally. Donations will go to help the following organizations in their respective Toppers Pizza markets:

Arkansas Foodbank

Capital Area Food Bank

Channel One Regional Food Bank

Community Food Share

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Feeding America West Michigan Food Bank

Feeding South Dakota

Food Bank for the Heartland

Food Bank for Larimer County

Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina

Food Bank of Lincoln

Food Bank of the Rockies

Freestore Foodbank

Gleaners Food Bank of Indiana, Inc.

Harvesters – The Community Food Network

Houston Food Bank

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina

Second Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin

Second Harvest Heartland

Tarrant Area Food Bank

Weld Food Bank

“It is our privilege to have served many of our communities for more than two decades and we consider it our responsibility to find ways to give back each year. While many of us are lucky to know that we’ll eat every day, there are millions across the country who don’t know when their next meal is coming,” said Toppers Pizza Founder and CEO Scott Gittrich. “With our Hunger-Relief Event, we are providing more food and meals to families and individuals in the United States struggling to find the resources to survive. We have the potential to feed thousands of people through this donation event taking place at our more than 80 locations across 17 states.”

Toppers Pizza franchise owners continue to prioritize partnerships with local food banks at their individual locations, from hosting Topperstix eating contests to developing various menu promotions to create long-standing relationships with these nonprofit organizations. As the pizza chain continues to grow throughout the country, Gittrich believes Toppers will be able to expand on its fundraising efforts and reach a greater number of families affected by hunger in the near future.

“By partnering with local food banks throughout the country through our franchise and corporate-owned units, we as a brand are able to make a lasting impact on families and individuals facing a cause that our entire system feels passionately about,” Gittrich said. “Giving back to the local communities in which we live and work has always been ingrained in Toppers’ core values, and it’s been an honor for our brand to work together at all levels to help those in need.”

Toppers Pizza has formulated the perfect recipe to appeal to both pizza enthusiasts and savvy investors. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Toppers is one of the fastest growing better-pizza chains in the United States.

