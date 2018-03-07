'Top Chef' finale will be a 'bloody-nosed' battle between South Side natives

South Side natives Adrienne Cheatham and Joseph Flamm promise Thursday’s “Top Chef” Season 15 finale is a slugfest.

“I have a lot of respect and appreciation for Joe’s level of talent and execution, and we really just were looking at each other like, ‘I want you to put up your best dish against my best dish and whoever wins, wins.’ Like, we just want to come out bloody-nosed, whoever wins, wins,” Cheatham said by phone.

This is the first time in the 12-year-old competition that both finalists are from Chicago. On the line is the $125,000 grand prize and bragging rights of being named the first “Top Chef” winner from the Chicago area in a decade.

At times, it didn't seem like either chef would make it to the finale, which is scheduled to air at 8 p.m. on the Bravo network. Flamm, a Marist High School alumnus who grew up in the Ashburn neighborhood, sailed through the Colorado-based competition, until he was sent home for a subpar cauliflower risotto in a “sudden death” quickfire challenge.

The 31-year-old Spiaggia executive chef had to battle his way back into the kitchen by beating out other eliminated contestants in the “Last Chance Kitchen” contest. He went on to win both the quickfire and elimination challenges on last week’s episode, giving him momentum heading into the finale.

Cheatham, a Whitney Young Magnet High School alumna raised in the Hyde Park neighborhood, also had a bumpy ride to the finale. The 36-year-old veteran of Red Rooster in Harlem and Le Bernardin often landed in the bottom in the early challenges but found her stride when she cooked her own food and figured out the right amount of seasoning.

A high point of the season was when Cheatham — who is now based in New York City but still has family in Chicago — elevated her mom’s gumbo with butter-poached king crab leg and shrimp. Cheatham said she gets her grit from her mother and her father, a former Black Panther living in Chicago.

For the finale, Cheatham and Flamm must cook their best meal for host Padma Lakshmi and judges Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons and Chicago’s Graham Elliot in Aspen.

“We wanted to really just straight up toe-to-toe go at it,” Flamm said. “Let’s not have any (expletive). You cook your best four courses, I’ll cook mine and whoever wins, wins.”

If Cheatham won the top prize, she joked that “you just wouldn’t see me ever again.” Flamm reminded her that $125,000 isn’t that much money, so she probably could only disappear for two months. Cheatham agreed and said she would invest the money in the pop-up series she is starting in Harlem. She is also set to get married this month in New Orleans.

Flamm, who lives in the Humboldt Park area, said the prize money would go to buying a house and starting a family with his wife. He eventually wants to start his own restaurant but said he’s not sure when that will happen.

He and Cheatham joked that they plan to open a restaurant in Hyde Park that would cater to drunk people by serving late-night carbonara. “That’s the plan!” Cheatham said with a laugh.

Whoever wins will unseat Girl and the Goat’s Stephanie Izard as the reigning champion from Chicago. Izard won Season 4 in 2008. (Chicago chef Rick Bayless won the first season of “Top Chef Masters” in 2009.)

Cheatham would be the first black female contestant to win “Top Chef.” She or Flamm would be the first “Top Chef” winner from the South Side.

“South Side doesn’t get a lot of positive (publicity) all the time, but there’s some beautiful parts of the South Side and amazing things there, and I think that I’m so glad that Joe Flamm and I are able to show what is possible to come out of the South Side,” Cheatham said.

