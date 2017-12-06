Top 5 items ordered through UberEats in Lehigh Valley are ...

UberEats has been available about six weeks in the Lehigh Valley. So what are people having delivered to their homes through the ride-hailing app?

Here's the top 5 list, according to UberEats.

5 Two eggs with home fries and meat. From Mayflower Lunch of Bethlehem.

4 Vodka sauce pasta. From Sotto Santi Restaurant of Bethlehem.

3 Oxtail meal. From Parkway Caribbean Restaurant of Allentown.

2 Large Italian sub. From Firehouse Subs of Allentown

1 Lamb gyro platter. From New York Gyro in Allentown.

You may have seen a trend: All the restaurants are in Bethlehem or Allentown.

That's because the service - which pairs restaurants with Uber drivers - isn't available throughout the Lehigh Valley.

When it launched Oct. 30, UberEats said your delivery address needs to be in Allentown, Fountain Hill, most of Bethlehem and small sections of Whitehall, South Whitehall, Salisbury, Lower Macungie and Lower Saucon townships.

(More specifically, it said it was delivering to locations south of Route 22, east of the Northeast Extension, north of Emmaus and Emmaus Avenue all the way to Fountain Hill, and roughly west of Freemansburg.)

Participating are local eateries as well as chains like McDonald's, Little Caesars and Papa Johns.

HOW IT WORKS

Get the app: Download the UberEats app on your smartphone. (It's different from the regular Uber app.). Then type in your delivery address. Restaurants delivering to your address will appear. Click on a restaurant to view the menu.

When: 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. seven days a week.

How much: Uber charges a fee.

Tip: Not included, but drivers will accept one.

