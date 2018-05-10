Top 3 Books: Moravian Book Shop Best-sellers: Cookbooks

VEGETARIAN INDIA

1 Madhur Jaffrey (Knopf, $35)

Vegetarian cooking is a way of life for more than 300 million Indians. Jaffrey travels north to south, and from the Arabian Sea to the Bay of Bengal, collecting recipes for the tastiest dishes. She visits the homes and businesses of shopkeepers, writers, designers, farmers, doctors, weavers and more, gathering stories and uncovering secrets of family specialties. Dishes include a sweet, sour, hot, salty Kodava Mushroom Curry with Coconut originating in the forested regions of South Karnataka; simple, crisp Okra Fries dusted with chili powder, turmeric and chickpea flour; Stir-Fried Spinach, Andhra Style (with ginger, coriander and cumin) and mung bean pancakes Madhur snacks on at a roadside stand. Jaffrey explains how home cooks can replicate these dishes — and many more for beans, grains and breads.

THE MINIMALIST KITCHEN

2 Melissa Coleman (Oxmoor House, $29.99)

“The Minimalist Kitchen: is a cookbook, but more importantly, it’s a framework for creating a minimalist kitchen, a kitchen pared down to the essentials so you can be more creative. This framework touches everything in your kitchen, from ingredients, tools, pantry, to your cooking techniques, meal planning and shopping habits. Once the framework is in place, you can make 100-plus wholesome, mix and match recipes. You'll find Blueberry-Orange Breakfast Rolls, Banana-Coconut Baked Oatmeal, White Wine Spring Pasta, BBQ Black Bean and Quick Slaw Tacos, Crispy Pizza with Caramelized Onions, Chickpea Tikka Masala, Stovetop Mac and Cheese,and Two-Bowl Carrot Cupcakes.

AT MY TABLE: CELEBRATION OF HOME COOKING

Nigella Lawson (Flatiron Books, $35)

“At My Table” includes dishes to inspire all cooks and eaters, from Hake with Bacon, Peas and Cider to Indian-Spiced Chicken and Potato Traybake and Chilli Mint Lamb Cutlets; plus colorful vegetable dishes like Eastern Mediterranean Chopped Salad and Carrots and Fennel with Harissa. No Nigella cookbook would be complete without sweet treats and inside are recipes for Emergency Brownies, White Chocolate Cheesecake and a Victoria Sponge with Cardamom, Marmalade and Creme Fraiche set to become family favorites.

