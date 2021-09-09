Top 100 Neighborhood Gem Restaurants in America for 2021

New top 100 list recognizes local eateries with outdoor seating that stand out and define their neighborhoods

Eating local isn’t just about ingredients; it’s also about the restaurants in your community that make you feel special time and again. To balance the desire to return to restaurants with safe dining practices, OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations and part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), today released their 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 with outdoor dining, encouraging diners to support the local restaurants as they continue to recover from COVID-19 challenges.

“The time to ‘dine on’ with safety top of mind is now,” said Debby Soo, CEO of OpenTable. “With the proper precautions, we want people to get back to their favorite restaurants and support local businesses while enjoying the last bit of summer.”

OpenTable’s 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021

OpenTable’s 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America list highlights the eateries that contribute to the character of their neighborhoods and welcome diners in with exceptional hospitality. The list of honorees was determined after analyzing internal data generated solely from diner reviews collected between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2021. All restaurants with a minimum “overall” score and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags for which “neighborhood gems” and “outdoor dining” was selected as a special feature.

Based on this methodology, the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021 (in alphabetical order):

1501 Uptown Gastropub – Palm Springs, CA

579 Benefit Street Restaurant – Pawtucket, RI

Acova – Denver, CO

Al Solito Posto – Las Vegas, NV

Amsterdam Cafe – Auburn, AL

Anis Cafe and Bistro – Atlanta, GA

Atchafalaya Restaurant – New Orleans, LA

Babette’s Cafe – Atlanta, GA

Bar-Bill Tavern – Aurora, NY

Beetlecat – Atlanta, GA

Bettolino Kitchen – Redondo Beach, CA

Bistro L’Hermitage – Woodbridge, VA

Bistronomic – Chicago, IL

Brewsters Italian Cafe – Buffalo, MI

Brooklyn Cafe – Sandy Springs, GA

Ca Del Sole – North Hollywood, CA

Cafe Bizou – Agoura Hills, CA

Cafe Luxembourg – New York, NY

Cafe Monte – Charlotte, NC

Cafe Nell – Portland, OR

Cafe Provence – Prairie Village, KS

Cafe Terracotta – Littleton, CO

Caleb’s American Kitchen – Lahaska, PA

Cappy’s Restaurant – San Antonio, TX

Casa di Amore – Las Vegas, NV

Casa Nostra Ristorante – Westlake Village, CA

Cesarina – San Diego, CA

The Charles – Wethersfield, CT

Citron Bistro – Vero Beach, FL

Claire’s at the Depot – Warrenton, VA

Coastal Kitchen – Dana Point, CA

Coldwater Cafe & Catering – Tipp City, OH

Cozy’s Cafe and Pub – Liberty Township, OH

The Cup Cafe – Tucson, AZ

Daniella’s Cafe & Market – Danvers, MA

Depot Hotel Restaurant – Sonoma, CA

E&E Stakeout Grill – Bellair Bluffs, FL

Fabian’s Italian Bistro – Fair Oaks, CA

Fable – San Francisco, CA

Fig & Ash – Pittsburgh, PA

FITZGERALDS – Berwyn, IL

Frank – Beverly, MA

Gaetano’s Restaurant – Torrance, CA

Grand Finale Restaurant – Cincinnati, OH

Grassroots Kitchen & Tap – Scottsdale, AZ

Hazelwood Food & Drink – Multiple Locations

The Hidden House – Chandler, AZ

Insalata’s – San Anselmo, CA

Iozzo’s Garden of Italy – Indianapolis, IN

Ironwood, Cellar.Craft.Cook – Laguna Hills, CA

Irregardless Cafe – Raleigh, NC

Italian Eatery – Minneapolis, MN

The Italian House on Park – Westfield, IN

Keeler’s Neighborhood Steakhouse – Carefree, AZ

La Fonda on Main – San Antonio, TX

La Merise – Denver, CO

La Piquette – Washington D.C.

Lavendou Bistro – Dallas, TX

Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza + Tap – Alexandria, VA

Lunetta – Santa Monica, CA

Ma Maison – Boston, MA

Madison – San Diego, CA

Maple Tree Inn – Homewood, IL

Maya Del Sol – Oak Park, IL

The Mermaid Inn Uptown – New York, NY

MIDA – Boston, MA

Milton’s Cuisine and Cocktails – Alpharetta, GA

Mon Ami Gabi – Chicago, IL

Monty’s Steakhouse – Woodland Hills, CA

Mulberry Street Ristorante – Fullerton, CA

Murphy’s – Atlanta, GA

Mystic Fish – Palm Harbor, FL

North Italia – Las Vegas, NV

Olio e Più – New York, NY

Original Joe’s Westlake – Daly City, CA

Paravicinis Italian Bistro – Colorado Springs, CO

Parc Bistro-Brasserie – San Diego, CA

Preserved Restaurant – Augustine, FL

Red Rooster Overtown – Miami, FL

Ridgway Bar & Grill – Naples, FL

Root Down

The Rosemary & Thyme – Sarasota, FL

Rosmarino Osteria Italiana – Newberg, OR

Rusconi’s American Kitchen – Phoenix, AZ

Ruthie’s All-Day – Arlington, VA

Si Bon – Rancho Mirage, CA

The Smoke House – Burbank, CA

Spencer’s Restaurant – Palm Springs, CA

Stone’s Public House – Ashland, MA

Sugo – Duluth, GA

Swan River Seafood – Naples, FL

Tam O’Shanter – Los Angeles, CA

The Tap Room at Dubsdread – Orlando, FL

Tavern 4 & 5 – Eden Prairie, MN

Tramici – Saint Simons, GA

Trattoria Marcella – St. Louis, MO

Vessel – New Orleans, LA

Vintner Grill – Las Vegas, NV

WeHo Bistro – West Hollywood, CA

Willi’s Wine Bar – Santa Rosa, CA

In addition to announcing the 100 Best Neighborhood Gems, OpenTable today released survey data showcasing an increased desire to support restaurants and dine out. In fact, 35% of those surveyed want to take a break from cooking at home and over a quarter (27%) would dine out for every meal if they could. While that might not be a reality for most, people are undoubtedly returning to restaurants with nearly half (47%) planning to dine at a restaurant at least once a week in the next three months.

This stat rings true when looking at OpenTable’s State of the Industry dashboard . For the week of September 6, 2021 in the United States, OpenTable data shows seated diners exceeding 2019 levels (+15%).

“It’s been a grueling year and a half for the restaurant industry, so it’s encouraging to see people eager to dine out again and support their local restaurants. They have endured the brief highs and relentless lows of the pandemic while still showing up for diners in every way possible – it’s time for us to do the same,” added Soo.

To learn more about OpenTable’s 100 Best Neighborhood Gems in America for 2021, visit https://blog.opentable.com/best-neighborhood-gems-america-2021 .

*OT Survey Methodology:

OpenTable partnered with YouGov on July 15-16, 2021 to survey +1200 adults (aged 18+) online within the U.S. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all U.S. adults (aged 18+).

The post Top 100 Neighborhood Gem Restaurants in America for 2021 first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.