Top 10 Lehigh Valley restaurant meals of 2017

New restaurants seemed to open at a deliciously dizzying pace in the Lehigh Valley in 2017, from high-end steakhouses to tiny spots dishing up fantastic specialties.

We visited most of the new ones as well as revisited many veterans of the Lehigh Valley restaurant scene that continue to thrive. Go Guide editor Jodi Duckett filled in as restaurant reviewer for the first quarter of the year until Glenn Koehler came on board in April.

Here's our Top 10 best meals of the year.

Glenn's picks:

Oak Steakhouse

323 Northampton St., Easton, 610-559-5510, oak-steakhouse.com

The new Oak Steakhouse was my best meal and dining experience this year in the Lehigh Valley. From the beautiful décor, with a massive artificial tree sprouting in the corner, to the cuisine, like a gorgeous seared sesame tuna and the perfect New York strip steak with a bleu cheese crust, Oak had no missteps. Its Oak Sundae, with its warm luscious brownie, was the icing on the proverbial cake. The service also was second to none, with the entire front of house staff making our dinner a stand-out experience.

Asia

1102 E Susquehanna St., Allentown, 610-798-7777, asiaorientalcuisine.com

The 10-year-old Asia has become a favorite over the years, and my 2017 visit only reinforced my love. Authentic Asian cuisine, spicy flavors, and a general aversion to Americanized dishes make this a stand-out spot. Everything from the kimchi to curry beef triangles was excellent, and the sizzling peppercorn steak still makes my mouth water thinking about it. The dining room is comfortable and attractive, the servers are always friendly, the food comes in large portions and quickly, and there's no BYOB corkage fee.

Kim's Kitchen

5842 Main St., Center Valley, 610-282-5857, kimskitchen309.com

I wasn't sure what to expect when I visited Kim's for the first time, but the owner's affable demeanor, the restaurant's homey décor, and the straightforward, tasty food made this a winner. It's also affordable - $12 got me four vegetable dumplings with the house 'special sauce', slaw, kimchi, a Korean beef entrée, and a chicken and rice side. The food was awesome to boot. After writing my review, I had countless people tell me how much they enjoy Kim's Kitchen.

Bowman's North

1274 Easton Road, Riegelsville, 610-510-3030, bowmansnorth.com

This was the sleeper hit of the year for me. While unassuming from the outside, the inside of Bowman's has a chic rustic motif that is clean, warm and welcoming. The food - a bevy of New American dishes - was remarkable. The buttermilk fried chicken topped with garlic honey served on cheddar grits and collard greens is worth driving out of the way for, and the salmon tartare, burgers and the whipped ricotta appetizers were all similarly impeccable.

Tucker Silk Mill

N107, 1247 Simon Blvd., Easton, 917-743-4624, tuckersilkmill.com

While still brand new, Tucker Silk Mill made a great impression on my visit. Its health-conscious food, using locally sourced and high quality ingredients, was hearty, filling and different. Tucker's niche is being an "Aussie café," meaning it serves up Australian-inspired dishes like toasties and Anzac cookies. The kitschy, fun atmosphere, with knick-knacks strewn across shelving and stereo photo viewers on the communal tables, gives it a relaxed, mellow feel that was accentuated by the staff's good cheer.

Tasty Dish Chinese Street Food

1184 Main St., Hellertown, 484-851-3460

Hellertown isn't the first place my mind would conjure when imagining authentic Chinese street cuisine in the Lehigh Valley, but Tasty Dish is serving it in spades. What the tiny restaurant lacks for in space it makes up with flavor. The jianbing, a Chinese beef crepe, stuffed with shredded beef and crispy noodles, was a delight, but the lu rou fan, a marinated mined pork braised in soy sauce with rice and bok choy, really stole the show. After having four different dishes, I can say that Tasty Dish is a winner.

Jodi's picks:

Bolete

1740 Seidersville Road, Salisbury Township, 610-868-6505, boleterestaurant.com

My first visit to this great spot quickly revealed why it has been on Open Table's list of the Top 100 Restaurants in America. The headline on the review described the experience - "Bolete delivers nearly perfect fine dining." The 200-year-old stone inn is a lovely, casual setting for a farm-to-table meal that was adventurous and delicious. The Pennsylvania Grass Fed Beef Tenderloin and the Cast Iron Seared Organic Farm Raised Salmon were spectacular and served creatively. Bolete's use of local ingredients and excellent wait staff make the experience even more impressive.

Sugar Hill Jazz House

39 S. Ninth St., Allentown, 610-841-5299

We had a great jazz club experience at the downtown Allentown restaurant, which opened in June, 2016. The spot seemed to fill a Lehigh Valley entertainment hole. The music was great, the crowd enthusiastic, the ambiance cool, the cocktails tasty, and, best of all, the barbecue was delicious. A sampler offered tender brisket, ribs, sausage and chicken, with great southern sides such as mac and cheese, cole slaw, collard greens and cornbread. We've been wanting to return, but we want to hear live music and find it impossible to plan because the web site is no longer operational and the Facebook page does not list music.

Paprikas

1180 Main St., Hellertown, 610-838-6570, hungarianpaprikas.com

I had long been curious about Paprikas and the Hungarian food it has served for 18 years. Finally, I visited and became a fan. Paprikas is not particularly attractive; it has more of a luncheonette feel. But who cares when you're chowing down rich, fresh and delicious Chicken Paprikash, Stuffed Cabbage and Fried Pork Chops, with massive crepes for dessert. The servings are huge and the prices small.

Tavern at the Sun Inn

564 Main St., Bethlehem, suninnbethlehem.org, 610-419-8600

The historic building has hosted a number of restaurants over the years and the current one is a winner. The menu is small and inspired by Colonial times, with dishes such as venison sausage and chicken pot pie. Our meal was delicious, and the setting made it more of an experience. The restaurant feels like a Colonial tavern, with wide wood plank floors and wooden tables and chairs, and it is filled with interesting historic artifacts.

