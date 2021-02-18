TooJay’s Offers Plenty of Deli Favorites to Enjoy During Lent

Fan-favorite Fried Fish Po Boy available now through April 4

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) As lent begins, TooJay’s Deli is offering a variety of lent-friendly options to conquer cravings. As an added bonus, the fan-favorite Fried Fish Po Boy sandwich is now available through April 4.

A wide variety of fish-based menu items are available at all TooJay’s locations year-round, such as the Nova Salmon Benedict for breakfast, delicious Nova Latkes as a starter, or one of TooJay’s famous Fish Platters served on a bed of crisp lettuce with fresh vegetables and a bagel.

Other delicious entrées and handhelds include the Atlantic Salmon, served with mashed potatoes and a fresh vegetable, Fish & Chips, Open Faced Tuna Melt, Hummus Wrap. and TooJay’s classic tuna salad as a sandwich or platter.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

