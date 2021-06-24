TooJay’s Deli Summer Sandwich Boxes Now Available Through August 15

New boxed deal is perfect for takeout or delivery and includes sandwich, chips, pickle, mini black & white cookie and bottle of water

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Everyone loves summer! With the warmest season of the year kicking off, more people choose to spend more time outside and it’s the perfect time enjoy your favorite summertime activity while having a satisfying meal. To ease the burden of cooking or putting together a heavy picnic basket, TooJay’s Deli has released its new Summer Sandwich Boxes *, available now through August 15

Available for to-go or delivery orders only, the TooJay’s Summer Sandwich boxes can be ordered online at toojays.com/order-now and include the following:

Sandwich – Choose from Turkey Breast, Ham, Corned Beef, Chicken Caesar, Roast Beef or Triple J. (choice of bread or wrap, cheese for an additional charge, and toppings for Corned Beef or Roasted Beef; choice of wrap for Chicken Caesar; and choice of bread for Triple J)

Pickle

Mini Black & White Cookie

Bottle of Water

Condiments, napkin, and utensil pack

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida. Guests can also enjoy TooJay’s amazing comfort food at the comfort of their homes with curbside, takeout, delivery and catering options available.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

*Boxes will be priced $2 above the price regularly charged for each sandwich selection.

