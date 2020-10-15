TooJay’s Deli Seasonal Fall Favorites Are Back





West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the Fall season is in full swing, although it doesn’t feel like it, Toojay’s Deli is delighting guests with the return of seasonal fan-favorite menu items.

The following items are available for a limited time now:

Turkey Cranberry Griller

Already a fall tradition at TooJay’s, this succulent sandwich features everything that Thanksgiving dinner lovers crave – grilled whole wheat bread topped with Swiss cheese, sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, fresh herbs, arugula, savory cornbread stuffing and a touch of turkey gravy. Available through December 27.

Pumpkin Spice Cake

A fan favorite for pumpkin dessert lovers everywhere, TooJay’s delicious Pumpkin Spice Cake is a layer cake topped with maple vanilla bean butter cream and garnished with Heath Bar toffee bits. Available by the slice or as a whole cake through November 29.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

This delightful variation of TooJay’s rich and creamy cheesecake features a fresh pumpkin flavor with a hint of fall spices and a graham cracker crust. Available by the slice or as a whole cake through November 29.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements. They continue to be leaders in safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests can also enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

Contact:

Carlos Goycochea

Pierson Grant Public Relations

cgoycochea@piersongrant.com

The post TooJay's Deli Seasonal Fall Favorites Are Back first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.