TooJay’s Deli Scores With Hungry Big Game Crowds

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Score a touchdown with your guests and delight hungry game day fans with crowd-pleasing favorites from TooJay’s Deli for Big Game parties of any size.

Call in advance and order the ideal quantities of everything from TooJay’s extensive catering menu. Nothing says TooJay’s like a platter of piled-high sandwiches with the signature roll. Popular sandwich options are the fan-favorite Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, Ham and Cheese, Tuna Salad and more. Other catering selections include hot entrées, hand-crafted sandwich wraps and delectable made-from-scratch dessert trays.

To view the full catering menu, visit https://www.toojays.com/menus/catering-menu/ .

Sandwiches and Wraps

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests at 30 restaurants in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Collier County, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2019 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich Shop and Best Dessert from The Palm Beach Post, the 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2019 and 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2019 and 2018 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine.

For more information about TooJay's, visit TooJays.com .