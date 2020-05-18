TooJay’s Deli Reopens Dining Rooms at All Locations

Takeout, catering, delivery, curbside pickup and Grocery ‘Too’ Go options will remain

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) TooJay’s Deli is excited to welcome guests back into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida beginning Monday, May 18.

Famous for serving delicious comfort food, pile-high sandwiches and made-from-scratch desserts, TooJay’s will be following all capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments. The restaurants will also be adhering to enhanced sanitation procedures including:

Seating options and common areas in compliance with social distancing guidelines;

hand sanitizing station at each entrance;

all team members required to wear masks and pass a health check prior to each shift;

a designated dining room attendant assigned to clean and sanitize all tables, chairs and booths after each use as well as common areas throughout the restaurant;

place settings, menus, utensils and condiments to be single-use or sanitized after each use.

Guests are encouraged to visit TooJay’s website to check dining hours as they may vary by location.

Takeout, catering, delivery, curbside pickup is still available at all locations. Guests can order online through TooJay’s website or Delicious Rewards app. To order online visit www.toojays.com/order-now . *Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website.

In addition to dine-in and takeout options, TooJay’s continues its convenient Groceries ‘Too’ Go program, providing fresh meats and paper products while supplies last. Guests can stop by or call to place their orders.

For the latest information on how TooJay’s is navigating the COVID-19 situation, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 or sign up for Delicious Rewards through TooJay’s mobile app or at TooJays.com/delicious-rewards and receive push notifications and emails. Guests who sign up for the first time receive a free dessert.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .