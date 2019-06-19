TooJay’s Deli Opens in Dania Pointe on Tuesday, July 9

West Palm Beach, FL (RestaurantNews.com) TooJay’s Deli is pleased to announce the Tuesday, July 9 opening of its newest restaurant located at 131 South Compass Way in Dania Pointe, South Florida’s exciting new lifestyle destination. Just moments away from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport, Port Everglades and the DCOTA Design Center, with frontage along I-95, Dania Pointe is positioned to be a prime attraction for locals and visitors alike.

The more than 5,000-square-foot Dania Pointe restaurant with seating for 182 guests is TooJay’s 30th throughout Florida and its sixth in Broward County.

“With such an ideal location mid-way between Miami-Dade and Palm Beach, we expect Dania Pointe to become one of South Florida’s top attractions,” said TooJay’s President and CEO Maxwell Piet. “The TooJay’s team looks forward to welcoming new guests to enjoy our simply great food and amazing hospitality.”

Highlighting TooJay’s generous servings of made-from-scratch, New York deli-style favorites, the deli area is specially designed to showcase its sliced-to-order meats. The restaurant’s famously tempting bakery displays an enticing selection of freshly baked pastries, cookies and cakes.

The Dania Pointe TooJay’s is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. The extensive catering menu is available for delivery to the surrounding area.

In keeping with the company’s commitment to enhancing the guest experience, all servers at the Dania Beach restaurant will be equipped with hand-held tablets – a new element that will be incorporated in all locations this year.

The company’s online ordering platform is integrated with its “Delicious Rewards” loyalty program. Available on TooJay’s mobile app for iOS and Android, Delicious Rewards allows guests to order, earn points, receive special offers and check out the menu and locations.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, Collier County, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received the 2019 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich Shop and Best Dessert from The Palm Beach Post, the 2018 Best of the Menu Tracker for its Nova Latkes from Nation’s Restaurant News, the 2018 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida, the 2018 and 2017 Dining Award for Best Deli from Orlando Magazine and two 2017 Foodie Awards for Best Deli and Best Take-Out from the Orlando Sentinel.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com. Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 92 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli.

