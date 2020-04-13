TooJay’s Deli Once Again Offers Special Discount to Medical Professionals and First Responders

Offer is available for takeout, catering or curbside on Thursday, April 16

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) In an effort to further help and honor medical professionals and first responders during the coronavirus pandemic, TooJay’s Deli is once again offering them a 35% discount off any purchase on Thursday, April 16 at all locations throughout Florida excluding Pembroke Pines and Boca Polo Shoppes.

Medical professionals and first responders can use this coupon for any takeout, catering or curbside* pick-up on Thursday, April 16. The offer is valid for any first responder or medical professional in uniform or with a valid work ID.

Guests can order online through TooJay’s website or Delicious Rewards app. To order online, visit toojays.com/order-now . *Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website.

For the latest information on how TooJay’s is navigating the COVID-19 situation, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 or sign up for Delicious Rewards through TooJay’s mobile app or at TooJays.com/delicious-rewards and receive push notifications and emails. Guests who sign up for the first time receive a free dessert.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .