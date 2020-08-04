TooJay’s Deli Offers Special Kids Eat Free Just in Time for Back to School

Special offer is available for dine-in and takeout

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Although the school year might look different for some this year, the back to school rush can still be overwhelming. To ease the chaos a bit, TooJay’s Deli is offering a special Kids Eat Free deal throughout the month of August.

Children age 12 and under may order one free meal from the kid’s menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner favorites with each paid adult entrée. This special offer does not include beverages and cannot be combined with any other offers. To redeem, guests must show the required coupon .

Kid’s menu favorites include a hamburger, Jr. Tuna Melt, Chicken Salad Chop Chop, Mac & Cheese and more. All lunch and dinner meals offer a choice of two sides, including crispy carrot sticks with Ranch dressing, Mandarin oranges, chocolate pudding, red grapes, French fries and apple sauce, plus a famous TooJay’s mini black & white cookie for dessert. This offer is available for dine-in and takeout only.

TooJay’s has welcomed guests back into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments and enhanced sanitation procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 .

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

