TooJay’s Deli Offers Lighter Options to Kick Off the New Year

“Deliciously Lite Menu” features almost 200 entrées under 600 calories

TooJay’s DeliWest Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) One of the most popular new year’s resolutions is to eat healthier and TooJay’s Deli is committed to helping guests stick to this goal with its Deliciously Lite Menu. With almost 200 entrées under 600 calories to choose from, this special menu makes it even easier to enjoy lighter options without sacrificing delicious flavor.

Among the variety of options that the Deliciously Lite Menu provides are the classic comforts of Shepherd’s Pie (550 calories), Greek Salad with Pita Bread (410 calories), Choose Too Pastrami with Chicken Noodle Soup (490), Cheddar Cheese Omelette with Potatoes (580 calories), and Crock of French Onion Soup and House Salad with Lite Italian Dressing (295 calories).

For a complete list of lite entrées and full details, visit toojays.com/wp-content/uploads/menus/Deliciously-Lite-Menu.pdf .

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

