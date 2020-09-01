TooJay’s Deli Offers Free Delivery in Partnership with DoorDash

Special offer is available September 1-14

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) For families, life can become hectic when trying to juggle the back to school rush, working remotely or going back into the office. Thankfully, TooJay’s Deli is here to help take the stress out of mealtimes. Beginning Tuesday, September 1, TooJay’s guests will be eligible to receive FREE delivery on their first DoorDash order of $15 or more.

To place an order online, guests must visit toojays.com/order-now , pick their nearest TooJay’s location and select the “order with DoorDash” button. This offer is valid for the first order only and will show at checkout. The deal expires on Monday, September 14.

TooJay’s is also excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments and enhanced sanitation procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 .

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

