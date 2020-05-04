TooJay’s Deli Launches New Family Meal Bundles

Perfect for Mother’s Day – Meal Bundles are available for takeout and curbside beginning Monday, May 4

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) TooJay’s Deli is helping take care of family dinner with its homemade dishes that conquer all cravings! Beginning Monday, May 4, TooJay’s is offering new Family Meal Bundles available for takeout and curbside pick-up at all locations throughout Florida excluding Pembroke Pines, Boca Polo Shoppes and Tampa.

Priced at $49.99, the Family Meal Bundles serves four people and includes delicious comfort food and deli classics that will satisfy every member of the family. Guests can choose from three options:

Deli Bundle: Half pound each of turkey, roast beef and ham; one loaf of rye or wheat bread; half pound each of sliced cheddar and sliced swiss; one pound of cole slaw; one pound of dill pickles; one bottle of TooJay’s Deli mustard; and one box of mini black and white cookies

Turkey Dinner Bundle: a quart of chicken noodle soup OR house or Caesar salad with rye bread slices; turkey; mashed potatoes; stuffing; vegetable; turkey gravy; cranberry sauce; and one box of mini black and white cookies

a quart of chicken noodle soup OR house or Caesar salad with rye bread slices; turkey; mashed potatoes; stuffing; vegetable; turkey gravy; cranberry sauce; and one box of mini black and white cookies Shepherd’s Pie Bundle: a quart of chicken noodle soup OR house or Caesar salad with rye bread slices; shepherd’s pie; and one box of mini black and white cookies

Guests can order online through TooJay’s website or Delicious Rewards app. To order online visit www.toojays.com/order-now . No substitutions. Guests should allow 30 minutes for preparation. *Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website.

For the latest information on how TooJay’s is navigating the COVID-19 situation, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 or sign up for Delicious Rewards through TooJay’s mobile app or at TooJays.com/delicious-rewards and receive push notifications and emails. Guests who sign up for the first time receive a free dessert.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli orvisit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli