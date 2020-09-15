TooJay’s Deli Kicks Off Football Season with Game Day Catering

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) With football season finally here, nothing says Game Day like party platters of piled-high sandwiches from TooJay’s Deli.

Game Day catering is available for takeout or contactless curbside pick-up. Guests can order online through TooJay’s website or call their nearest location to place an order. Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website. Delivery is also available on orders of $50 or more. Delivery times are limited so orders should be placed in advance. Guests are encouraged to call their nearest location for delivery details.

Party platters for at-home tailgate parties of any size feature an assortment of sandwiches or wraps served with Cole slaw or potato salad and pickles. In addition to popular sandwich choices such as Turkey Breast, Roast Beef, Ham and Cheese and Tuna Salad, other catering selections include hot entrées, fresh salads and delectable made-from-scratch dessert trays. To view the full catering menu, visit https://www.toojays.com/menus/catering-menu/ .

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments and enhanced sanitation procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 .

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

Contact:

Kimberly Rodriguez

Pierson Grant Public Relations

krodriguez@piersongrant.com

The post TooJay's Deli Kicks Off Football Season with Game Day Catering first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.