TooJay’s Deli Honors Veterans and Active Duty Military with Free Entrée on Veterans Day, November 11

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) This Veterans Day, TooJay’s Deli salutes the men and women of the military, both Veterans and active duty, with a free entrée from a special menu on Wednesday, November 11.

The Veterans Day menu features a variety of TooJay’s favorites, including Shepherd’s Pie, Open Faced Turkey Sandwich, Chopped Sirloin, Fish & Chips Lunch, Black Bean Burger, Choose Too Half Sandwich and Soup, Create Your Own Omelet, Grilled Cheese with Tomato and Bacon, Chicken Caesar Salad, Patty Melt, Deli Dogs, Chicken Tenders and Liver and Onions.

The special Veterans Day offer is valid for one person only for dine-in and takeout on Wednesday, November 11. To redeem, guests are required to show this coupon and a valid military identification or proof of service. The free entrée from the special menu excludes online orders and cannot be combined with any other offer.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements. They continue to be leaders in safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests can also enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

