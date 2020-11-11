TooJay’s Deli Celebrates World Kindness Day with 100 Slices of Sweetness

Visit TooJay’s Facebook page for chance to win on November 13

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) As the timeless song made famous by Dionne Warwick reminds us, “What the world needs now is love, sweet love.” After a challenging year, TooJay’s Deli wants to share some much-needed love and celebrate World Kindness Day on Friday, November 13, by giving away free slices of its delicious Banana Dream Cake to 100 lucky guests.

For additional details and a chance to win the sweet treat, visit TooJay’s Facebook page on November 13 and look for the contest post. To participate, guests must comment on the post and tag someone they want to delight with a kind gesture on World Kindness Day. Each of the 100 winners TooJay’s selects will be notified through their Delicious Rewards app and notified within 48 hours.

Guests who are not Delicious Rewards members are encouraged to download the mobile app for iOS or Android to start earning points and receiving the latest news and specials.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements. They continue to be leaders in safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests can also enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

Contact:

Carlos Goycochea

Pierson Grant Public Relations

cgoycochea@piersongrant.com

