TooJay’s Deli Celebrates Pastrami for a Whole Month with “Delicious Deli Giveaways” Sweepstakes

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) While deli lovers plan a single day celebration to honor National Pastrami Day on January 14, TooJay’s Deli is kicking it up a notch with the return of its month-long “Delicious Deli Giveaways” Sweepstakes. As an additional treat, the popular Pastrami Grilled Cheese sandwich is also back for a limited time.

Both promotions are available from January 14 through February 14.

“Delicious Deli Giveaways” Sweepstakes

TooJay’s guests have a chance to win free pastrami for a year or one of 100 weekly prizes. To enter each week’s drawing, guests must download TooJay’s “Delicious Rewards” mobile app, purchase any entrée and scan the receipt. Guests who order a featured pastrami item will get two free entries to win. For details and official rules, visit toojays.com/pastrami-giveaway-sweepstakes .*

Celebrate the King of All Deli Meats with TooJay’s Signature Pastrami Items:

Pastrami Grilled Cheese

A comfort food classic with a twist, the Pastrami Grilled Cheese is made of thinly sliced, tender pastrami and melted American cheese, grilled to perfection on freshly baked Challah bread.

Hot Pastrami

Simple and delicious, the Hot Pastrami is served with Cole slaw and a dill pickle on your choice of freshly baked Artisan rye, wheat, Challah, brioche bun or wrap.

Pastrami Burger

TooJay’s signature burger is made of juicy sirloin rolled in pastrami rub and topped with tender pastrami, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese and chipotle mayonnaise.

Other pastrami items to enjoy include the TooJay’s Classic, the Rachel, Deli Benedicts, and Deli Dogs.

Guests are invited to join the “Delicious Rewards” program on TooJay’s mobile app, available for iOS and Android to receive a free dessert only valid for the second visit upon signing up. Earn points, receive special offers and check out TooJay’s menu and locations on the app.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with all state and local requirements, including safe sanitation and food handling with team health checks and enhanced cleaning procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 . Guests also can enjoy TooJay’s great comfort food through curbside, takeout, delivery and catering.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; two Fort Lauderdale Magazine 2020 The Best of Fort Lauderdale Awards for Best Family Friendly Restaurant and Best Locally Made Food Product; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .

*See Official Rules for full terms & conditions/alt means of entry at toojays.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/01/PastramiSweepsRules-2021.pdf . Must be 18 or older & legal resident of Florida or reside in Florida at the time prizes are awarded. Each receipt has a one-time use. Notice: Your mobile provider may charge you for each scan sent/received. No entry is carried forward to any remaining weekly drawings (if any remain). All purchases must be made by close of business on February 14, 2021. All reward scans must be made by midnight on February 15, 2021.

