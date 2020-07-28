TooJay’s Deli Celebrates National Sandwich Month With the Return of the Philly Grilled Cheese for a Limited Time

Special offer begins August 3

West Palm Beach, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Back by popular demand and just in time for National Sandwich Month in August, TooJay’s Deli is pleased to announce the return of the Philly Grilled Cheese sandwich on August 3. As a special bonus, TooJay’s Delicious Rewards members will receive a $2 off coupon on this fan favorite. Guests who are not members can easily join through TooJay’s mobile app, available for iOS and Android, or online at TooJays.com/delicious-rewards . Rewards members earn points, receive special offers and can order and pay for easy pick-up. The coupon is valid through Monday, August 31.

Crafted in 2019 by TooJay’s Plantation team member Terry Brown during an annual recipe contest, the Philly Grilled Cheese is a delicious twist on Philadelphia’s favorite sandwich and features a mouth-watering combination of thinly sliced roast beef, green and red peppers, onions and melted American and provolone cheeses.

TooJay’s is excited to welcome guests back into its dining rooms at all locations throughout Florida in accordance with capacity and distancing requirements from local and state governments and enhanced sanitation procedures. For information on how TooJay’s is implementing COVID-19 safety regulations, please visit TooJays.com/how-we-are-navigating-covid-19 .

Guests are encouraged to visit TooJay’s website to check dining hours as they vary by location. Takeout, catering, delivery, and curbside* pickup are still available at all locations. *Curbside is available only on pre-paid orders through the app or website.

Founded in 1981, TooJay’s currently serves guests in Palm Beach and Broward counties, the Treasure Coast, the West Coast of Florida, the Orlando area and The Villages.

TooJay’s received three Palm Beach Post 2020 Best of Palm Beach County Awards for Best Sandwich, Best Dessert and Best Caterer; 2020 Best of Orlando Award for Deli; 2020 South Florida Family Favorites Award for Favorite Family Restaurant; the 2019 South Florida Gay News Golden Spoon Award for Outstanding New Spot in Fort Lauderdale; and the 2019 Restaurant Neighbor Award as a State Winner from the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation for its work with Feeding Florida.

For more information about TooJay’s, visit TooJays.com . Follow TooJay’s at twitter.com/therealTooJays and instagram.com/toojaysdeli or visit the Facebook fan page, which has over 93 thousand fans, and become a fan at facebook.com/TooJaysDeli .